Travel interruptions expected to be minimal
By Miles Brite
Cedar County residents can expect the complete bridge replacement of the existing Cedar Creek bridge to be open before turkey is on the table for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Aaron Rieder, Missouri Department of Transportation senior construction inspector, said the project endured its share of setbacks this spring, but drier conditions have allowed for uninterrupted progress. Initial excavation work and construction was hampered earlier in the year by torrential springtime rains; however, the project managed to stay both on schedule and within budgetary confines.
The new bridge will be wider by 12 feet, longer by almost 100 feet and constructed on a new alignment approximately 1,000 feet south of the existing bridge. The new location also straightens a portion of Mo. 32 and will shorten the commute between El Dorado Springs and Stockton by roughly one quarter mile.
The new and improved Cedar Creek bridge is tentatively projected to be operational by early November, though final approvals, inspections and unforeseen weather conditions can potentially cause minuscule delays.
A formal press release explaining road closures and alternate routes of travel has been issued by MoDOT and can be found at www.modot.org.
Area lake-goers, local residents and commuters can likely expect a small interruption of Mo. 32 beginning Nov. 13, though it is thought the final connections will take less than the 14-day timeframe allowed according to the contractual terms for the structure’s construction —meaning the closure of Mo. 32 should be minimal and have little impact on regular highway travelers.
