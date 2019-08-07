Cedar Creek bridge closed for maintenance work
The Cedar Creek bridge on Mo. 39 south of Cedar Springs will be closed for maintenance work by MoDOT crews from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Both lanes of Mo. 39 will be closed where crews are set up working. Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the bridge, but will not be able to travel through the work zone.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at (417) 895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest.
