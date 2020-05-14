In the coming weeks ahead, Cedar County Republican staff will be visiting countless area businesses in support of the Cedar County Strong campaign.
Businesses who were forced to close or drastically alter daily operational processes during the recent uncertain times will continue to be supported and spotlighted by the Cedar County Republican and its staff during this locally-focused campaign to bring visibility and continued support to all parts of the local area’s economy.
While much stress has been placed upon small businesses in the area, the CCR is no exception, and we collectively look forward to giving a successful voice to those who support our community.
The CCR is, and always will be, a partner to all locally owned and operated businesses and will tirelessly continue to bring this community news through any situation as we have for over 135 years.
A grant recently was established to pair with this campaign and offers matching-fund opportunities to fit any area business’ budget, regardless of current circumstances.
Details and eligibility information for the grant, as well as a grant application, can be found at grant.phillipsmedia.com.
Additional inquiries regarding grant services and availability should be directed to the CCR’s marketing consultant Melanie Chance by calling 276-4211 or emailing melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.