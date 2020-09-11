In recent weeks, Republican officials have visited Cedar County to discuss a number of topical issues impacting the area, the state and country, while also engaging with the community and showing their support for all things Cedar County.
In a visit to the Stockton R-I School District, congresswoman Vicky Hartzler conducted a teacher appreciation presentation where she thanked educators and staff from the Stockton school district and shared her own stories reflecting back on her more than a decade in education as a teacher herself.
Hartzler also engaged with those present in topics of discussion covering the district’s multi-phase plan for all levels and means of classroom education during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as her support rural broadband initiatives taking shape across the midwestern states.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, representative Mike Stephens visited the newly established Cedar County Republican Central Committee headquarters at 107-F West St., Stockton, for the group’s initial meeting at the new location.
Stephens discussed the importance of the upcoming election and shared his thanks for the growing support of the party in the area.
Additional information from the CCRCC will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead as the local organizations plans meet-and-greet events when possible, as well as events focusing on local youth efforts, voter registration and regular bi-monthly committee meetings.
