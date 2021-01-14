Cedar County Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Shelly D. Sedberry, MS, DPM, AACFAS, to our Specialty Clinic staff of physicians.
Dr. Sedberry received her Bachelor of Science in Professional Chemistry and Minor in Zoology and Sociology-Criminology from the University of Oklahoma in Norman; a Master’s of Science in Chemistry and Biochemistry also from the University of Oklahoma; then received her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa.
She completed her residency at both Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, and the VA Connecticut Healthcare Center in West Haven, CT in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery with added credentials in reconstructive rear foot and ankle treatment.
Dr. Sedberry is currently covering our Specialty Clinic for Dr. David Dowell.
To make an appointment to see Dr. Sedberry please call our Specialty Clinic at (417) 876-3613. No referral is needed to consult her for care.
