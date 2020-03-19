Dear Editor,
I am happy to say I am one of the many people still alive today because of Cedar County Memorial Hospital. I want to share my story so those people who aren’t yet convinced why they should vote yes on April 7, will understand the very basic reason we need to support our county hospital — because CCMH saves lives.
On December 21, 2016, I was at home in El Dorado Springs when I became very ill and nearly unresponsive. My family took me to the emergency room at CCMH where the physician and staff members took quick action in determining I was septic (I had a severe infection in my body causing my immune system to turn on itself, and it was potentially fatal). I was stabilized at CCMH, flown to Joplin and later transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center where I spent 13 days — 11 of which were in ICU. I was later told if I hadn’t received stabilizing treatment in the ER at CCMH in such a timely manner, I would not have survived.
I have been in the ER at CCMH many times for my own health issues and those of family members. I have been brought back “from the brink” and have watched as the hospital’s caring staff did the same for those I love. Aside from the ER, I can’t say enough good things about the other CCMH services my husband and I have utilized. The specialty clinics and outpatient services are super and so convenient; and the swing bed program has been such a blessing when I have needed time to gain my strength and receive physical therapy before returning home. I have also received inpatient care under the service of Dr. Casey and couldn’t ask for any better. I have been in many hospitals and am thankful for the treatment I received at each one, but the care and attention I receive from the nursing and auxiliary staff members at CCMH is by far the best.
I just encourage each person to consider this before casting their vote on the April 7, hospital levy proposition. None of us know what our future holds — when we might need the life- saving care of our local hospital, when that time in our lives will come that travel for outpatient services is no longer an option or when we will need hospitalization or swing bed care with the convenience of being close to family and friends. Please remember CCMH is serving its purpose of providing essential services to our rural community and is saving lives in the process. Please join me in voting yes on April 7.
Bobbie Mays
El Dorado Springs
