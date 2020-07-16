The Missouri Hospital Association has notified Cedar County Memorial Hospital as having been recognized with 100% compliance in all emergency department transfer communication composite scores for the first quarter of 2020 for Emergency Departments, placing them in the top performers list of Critical Access Hospitals in Missouri and the nation. Only twelve hospitals in Missouri were recognized.
While emergency care is important in all hospitals, the emergency department is of particular importance in CAHs where distance and travel to larger tertiary care facilities makes effective triage, stabilization and transfer of patients an area of concern and greater focus.
Emergency department communication measures allow CAHs to show how well they carry out the ever important stabilize-and-transfer role for rural residents. This measure is required of hospitals participating in the FLEX Medical Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project.
When a patient arrives at the emergency department at CCMH, they are triaged by the ED nurse to gain appropriate information to begin care as soon as the assessment determines the level of intervention required.
CCMH has a board certified physician in the emergency department 24/7 to determine a care plan. Much of the time the patient is treated and released or hospitalized as is appropriate.
But, if a patient requires a higher level of care, the ED physician will arrange for a transfer after stabilization. Documentation of all aspects of the patient’s treatment is critical to in-house treatment and most especially important when transfer may be required. The receiving facility must know the status of the patient as well as what testing and procedures have been performed prior to transfer.
Also, medications the patient has received must be properly documented for the receiving physician to properly assess the patient upon arrival at that facility. This documentation of all treatment is how CCMH is measured against other hospitals to determine their level of care, compliance and expertise in preparing the patient to be received elsewhere.
