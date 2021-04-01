A new business is gaining traction within the Cedar County area.
Located at 6879 East MO–32 in Filley, the Cedar County Meat Market will soon open its doors to the public as the business draws closer to completion of the inside.
Owned and operated by Seth and Jamie Ehlers, the two have always thought about the idea of opening up their own business within the area. The idea came about when Seth was taking his meat all the way to Lockwood. Ehlers figured there was a need for such a business within Cedar County.
“He has talked about it for years,” Jamie Ehler said.
Prior to creating the idea for the business, Seth worked as an industrial welder where he worked in the field for close to 10 years. For Jamie, before making the move to the Cedar County Meat Market, Ehlers worked as a behaviorial health specialist at Heartland.
“Everything just fell into place,” Seth Ehlers said. “It was ‘I want to do this.’ We went to a bank in El Dorado Springs and talked to the president there. We talked over the phone and he said it was something we could do.”
Seth also added, “The idea of raising our own sounds good. But to be able to help other farmers, producers of Stockton and El Dorado Springs. Just spread the wealth. We are not greedy and I do not want to be rich. But I do want to feed my family.”
The staff at the Cedar County Meat Market has a bevy of experience along with the Ehlers. Employee William Green has studied meat sciences for five years. Green, 21, was commended by Seth Ehlers as Seth stated he is “one of the best meat cutters I have come across.”
Staff member Randy James does the meat running. Elva Mae does the meat packaging. Jamie serves at the secretary of the business doing everything from phone calls to the money aspect.
Seth’s father also comes down to the meat market every morning where he helps assist with whatever is needed. Tesla Austin also cleans the meat and gets it ready for packaging for the butchery on the weekends.
“This is a new business for us,” Seth said. “But, this type of work is not uncommon … This is a job which I do not take lightly. You are talking about dealing with an animal, making sure it is done humanely and they are taking care of responsibly as well as respectively.”
The Ehlers’ five-year goal is to be able to provide boxed meat and have the ability to provide meat for local restaurants. The Cedar County Meat Market also would like to add farm kill to the list as well in the five-year plan.
In terms of a grand opening date, there is no assigned date.
“We are looking at November,” Jamie added. “It is a good feeling to know that we already that booked without being opening.”
The Cedar County Meat Market also will be state approved. Inspectors will come to the business and check the meat, while it is alive. Inspectors completely inspect the whole carcass from the time it is in the cooler to the time it is on the table. The company also is for the locals instead of commercial.
“If people want to take advantage of that they will be able to,” Seth Ehlers added. “They can then sell their own meat and profit from that too. It will be a good deal.”
The Ehlers and the Cedar County Meat Market will do everything from beef to sausage to bacon. Seth will look to expand the list of meats as time moves along.
“If you have a desire for it, maybe I can make it happen,” Seth added.
Located at 6879 East Highway 32 in Filley. Give Seth and Jamie Ehler a call for all your meat needs at (417) 391-4129 or by email at cedarcountymeatmarket@gmail.com. You can also check out the Cedar County Meat Market on Facebook @cedarcountymeatmarket.
