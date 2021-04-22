The Cedar County Libraries are hosting a new event for kids of all ages from 18 years old and down. Beginning on Thursday, April 22, the El Dorado Library will be hosting a ‘create your own birdhouse’ event. The Stockton Branch Library held the first event on Monday, April 19.
The project can be done in person or at home.
John D. Smith Public Branch Library will host the event in three different time slots with the first session at 10:30 a.m., second session at 3:45 p.m. and the third at 4:30 p.m.
Sign up in advance as space is limited. In-person time slots as well as take home options are available. For further information give the Stockton Branch Library a call at 276-3413 or the John D. Smith Public Branch Library in El Dorado Springs at (417) 876-4827.
