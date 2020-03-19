Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Cedar County Library received a Technology Mini-Grant of $4,810.
The library will use the grant to replace five public access desktop computers and two public catalog laptop computers to ensure smooth continuity of its technology-based services.
Technology Mini-Grants provide funding for eligible libraries to replace older equipment or purchase new equipment to improve library services. This equipment includes technology and automation-related equipment, hardware and software, which are used to improve the library’s network infrastructure.
“Libraries offer numerous vital services to their patrons,” Ashcroft said. “In addition to offering a wealth of information, they also provide key business and workforce development services. These grants ensure our libraries have the technology they need to continue offering these invaluable services.”
The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 106 grant applications for the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $781,441 in federal awards the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri.
The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
