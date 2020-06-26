The Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and the Missouri State Librarian, Robin Westphal are pleased to announce that Cedar County Library has been approved for a federally-funded Mini-technology grant of $4,774. This grant will enable the library to purchase the software and equipment for two self-checkout machines and two mobile indoor book returns, one for each branch. These computers will replace old and out of date equipment.
This grant was made available through funds from the Library Services and Technology Act appropriated by U.S. Congress and administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Missouri Secretary of State.
