The Cedar County Historical Society met Monday, Sept. 28, at the Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library. Those present were president Judy Nichols, vice president Judith Cain, secretary Connie Maupin, treasurer Anna Hopkins, Ellis Benham and Bob Phillips.
Members previously voted to forgo a booth at the Black Walnut Festival this year and hold an indoor garage sale in the museum. It was a great success. The Cedar County Republican did a very nice job on a story and advertisement and the Stockton Chamber of Commerce included a nice ad in their weekly online news.
As a reminder, please save Best Choice and Clearly Organic brand labels for the society. They may be mailed to the society’s post office box address. The society is still saving used ink and toner cartridges. Contact the society phone number, listed below, to check for correct code numbers that can be recycled.
Luanna Lynch Leisure has written a book, “Ledra's Book, Poems, Songs, Jingles, Genealogy and Picture Book” about the life of Ledra A. White Lynch of Cedar County. Books may be purchased from her or on Amazon in the near future. She will donate a copy to the society.
Member Bonnie Krenning is writing a story about growing up in Cedar County. She will share it with the society when she is finished.
“The Ozar'kin” was published by the Ozarks Genealogical Society from 1979-2015. The magazine has been put into a searchable digital format. You can download a copy for $75 or purchase a flash drive at the Ozarks Genealogical Society Library in Springfield. The society has most of the copies in the museum research library.
Bob Phillips gave another synopsis from “A History of the Ozarks”, Vol. 2 by Brooks Blevins. He spoke concerning the pro-slavery movement and a local resident, Richard G. Roberts. Roberts was killed near Nevada by bushwhackers.
Dee Ann Wallen donated her Grandmother Teefenteller's hand-spun wool bedspread. Bob Phillips donated his father's cap commemorating World War II Veterans. Chris Barber is loaning the society a Frigidaire roll-driven ironer for display.
The society would like to thank all who toured the museum, purchased items at the garage sale and made donations to the museum during the Walnut Festival. The funds will be used to keep the museum and research library open for future generations.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at the Stockton Branch of the Cedar County Library. Meetings are open to the public, but masks are mandatory. The museum will be closed for the winter due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in the county. For information, appointments or to purchase publications call 417 276-1142. Contact the society by email at cedarcomohistoc@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO, 65785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.