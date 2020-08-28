The Cedar County Historical Society held the annual election meeting at the Boathouse Restaurant in Stockton on Thursday, July 30. Members attending were president Judy Nichols, vice president Judith Cain, secretary Connie Maupin, assistant treasurer Anna Hopkins, Bob Phillips, Don Cain, Ladena Bough, Chris Barber and guests Virginia West and Jim Phillips.
After enjoying a meal together, the meeting was called to order. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the society has not met since February. The secretary and the treasurer's reports were approved.
The 175th anniversary book project was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A possible option would be a brochure or small timeline booklet at a later date.
The Society is still accepting donations for the garage sale. Shoes and clothing will be accepted only if they are in original packaging, have tags or are unused. Contact 276-1142 for more information.
Best Choice labels can now be found on the brand “Clearly Organic,” in addition to the regular Best Choice brand. Please submit either at meetings or mail them to our post office box address listed below. Some brands of ink cartridges are still being accepted for recycling. Contact the Society to see if your cartridges have the right code number to be recycled.
The Cedar County Republican allows 500 word for meeting minutes. Members will receive full minutes via email or post.
A tentative suggestion was made to hold a garage sale during the Walnut Festival. The Society will not have a booth at the festival.
Society member Glenda Pate's last day of work at the Cedar County Library was Friday, July 31. Please wish her the best in her retirement. She will continue to write the newsletter for the Society.
The election of officers was held. Officers elected were: president Judy Nichols, vice president Judith Cain, secretary Connie Maupin and treasurer Anna Hopkins. Members chose to vote by show of hands rather than written ballot and both motions passed unanimously. Member Ladena Bough expressed interest in an office. As there are no vacant offices at present, she was appointed to assist the secretary.
The museum will not be opening regular hours at this time. Admission to the museum is free, however the Historical Society and Museum are not tax funded and operate on donations from the public. The museum is wheelchair accessible. The next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in the museum at 106 West Davis Street in Stockton.
For information, call 276-1142, contact the Society by email at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO, 65785.
