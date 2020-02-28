Cedar County GOP to meet (headline, bold)
The Cedar County Republican party central committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Room 5 of the Cedar County Courthouse.
The purpose of the meeting is for preparations regarding the upcoming 2020 election cycle and the county caucus being held Saturday, April 4, at the Cedar County Courthouse.
Filing for township committeemen and committeewomen will be open from Feb. 25-March 31.
There are no filing fees and the election is part of the August primary.
To qualify, you must be a registered voter having lived in your township for a minimum of one calendar year.
This is a public event and the community is welcome to attend.
If you have any questions or comments, please call Marlon Collins at 276-7766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.