The Cedar County Republican Central Committee is inviting the community to its recently established headquarters in Stockton for a community-wide open house from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
Volunteers from the committee will be on hand to discuss supportive party efforts at local, state and federal levels, candidate materials will be on hand, and snacks and beverages will be available.
The event is open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend.
Located at 107 West St., Suite F, the office will be open 2-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through the first week of November.
