With many area supporters, along with past and present officers on hand, the Cedar County installation of the University of Missouri Extension Office held its annual February awards banquet and election announcements in Stockton.
Vernon County engagement specialist David Black greeted event-goers with some recent updates and shared
“We’re challenged with doing more with less,” Black said. “We create opportunities for education, local participation and economic development in communities throughout the state. This evening is about sharing some of that and thanking those who make it all possible.”
Moving forward with the evening’s speakers, Nancy Fox, Nutrition Program Associate with the Cedar County Extension Office, gave an informative presentation on the office’s juvenile educational outreach program.
“This multi-sensory approach to teaching young children about food, life-cycles and plant and insect identification is a fun way to engage with preschoolers, kindergarteners and elementary students while educating them about the natural and agricultural things around them,” Fox said.
Fox also said the Extension Office’s “Healthy Plants, Healthy Body” program teaches children about different aspects of nutrition, healthy eating, plant growth and allows them to physically interact with the material they are being taught.
The evening’s group also heard a brief presentation from Danielle Davidson on her recent 4-H club activities with the Stockton Seekers chapter of the local organization.
Following Davidson’s presentation, El Dorado Springs’ Sydney Barger shared an informative and interactive conveyance with the assembled members and community supporters.
Barger presented a number of pictures and individual stories of a week-long zoology program she had participated in the previous summer.
“I never would’ve had opportunities like this — especially since I want to pursue a degree in nutrition and work with animals — if it wasn’t for 4-H,” Barger said. “It was some amazing exposure and seriously dirty, hands-on learning you couldn’t get anywhere else.”
Barger then took questions from council members and assembled guests.
Barger credited her parents, the 4-H organization, the local Extension Office and community support for combining to make her educational trip a reality.
After thanking Barger for her informative efforts, Black turned the evening’s presentation portion over to Dr. Patrick Davis, Livestock Specialist, Missouri University Extension Office, and the latter portion of the event was highlighted by recognizing and awarding outgoing members Kelly Hendricks, Rachel Stauffer and Jim Phillips, respectively.
Davis individually thanked each member for their continued volunteerism and service to area Extension Office efforts.
Near the meeting’s end, new members Samantha Bolen, Pepper Burns and Kevin Morgan were elected; current members reelected are Mark Beason and Randy Langsten.
After the banquet’s meal and presentations were complete, the assembled council members held a brief meeting to discuss candidate confirmations and upcoming events.
Extension Office staff and event coordinators collectively thanked Heather Burns of the Cedar County installation for her individual effort in making the coordinated annual meeting and banquet a solid success.
Additional information regarding the Extension Office’s programs, services, educational outreach, as well as upcoming events and meetings can be obtained by calling 276-3313, online at www.extension2.missouri.edu/counties/cedar, or via the organization’s Facebook page.
