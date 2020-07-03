Cedar County Democratic Committee will be meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the temporary Democratic headquarters located at 18 Public Square, Stockton.
Our door faces north onto Mo. 32 and parking will be to the west of our ground level building.
Social distancing will be observed and optional masks may be worn.
Call Darrell Martin at (417) 296-3754 with any additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.