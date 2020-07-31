The Cedar County Democrats hosted an open house on Saturday, July 25. Pictured here from left are Marvin Manring, Ernie Rucker, Dorothy Venable, Robert Keeton and Karen Keeton.
The event went “very well,” according to Robert Keeton, who said the Cedar County Democrats Democrats gave out several signs.
Keeton also said the Democrats are doing their best to support Marvin Manring in his bid as a candidate for the Missouri 128th House of Representatives and Joe Biden in his bid for the United States presidency.
Regular office hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The facility’s door faces north onto East Street and guest parking will be to the west of the ground level location.
For anybody interested in more, call Karen Keeton at (417) 773-4174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.