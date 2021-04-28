The Cedar County Courthouse hosted a special event at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
Employees and citizens gathered at the courthouse on Monday to decide the winner of the Special Road District Commission write-ins for the Stockton Special Road district.
No recount was necessary due to the all the votes being hand counted to begin with.
Candidates Georgetta Branstetter and Hugh Abercrombie agreed to the coin toss to settle the tie, as it is statutory permissible.
Branstetter had the choice to call the toss since she had wrote in her name before Abercrombie. Branstetter called the toss as heads. The quarter landed on tails naming Abercrombie the winner of the position as Special Road District Commissioner.
Abercrombie commented on the victory stating, “I am so excited. It feels like I have won the lottery.”
