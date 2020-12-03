A blood drive is set to take place in Stockton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Agapé Boarding School, located at 12998 E. 1400 Rd., Stockton.
Health emergencies do not pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. This is why the American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to urge people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation.
In thanks for helping ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood, platelets and plasma during this crucial time, all who come to give through Tuesday, Dec. 15, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, donated by Suburban Propane. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Comfort for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.