For families who are struggling financially but would like to hold birthday parties for their children, the Cedar County Birthday Angels can provide that service.
The CCBA are now scheduling birthday parties at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Thursday in June at the Family Restoration Center, which is located at 811 Owen Mill Rd. in Stockton.
“We believe God loves and cares for all children,” Barbara Murphy of First Southern Baptist Church, Stockton, said. “We would like to provide a birthday party to children in Cedar County ages 3-10 whose families are having a hard time financially this year.”
Murphy said the CCBA provides a decorated birthday room, cupcakes, a small gift for the birthday child and take-home treat bags for the attending children.
“We can even provide the activities if the parent wants us to,” Murphy said. “Our space is limited, so they can invite up to 12 people including children and adults.”
Additionally, the CCBA is looking for volunteers who are “craft-minded people” or have a special talent or ideas to share with the children at a birthday party, which would allow for the CCBA to offer a list of activities for the children to choose from, Murphy said.
For more information, call 276-6274.
