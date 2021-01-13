With a recent spike in local positive COVID-19 cases, Cedar County has been placed in critical risk level, according to the Cedar County Health Department.
The positivity rate for Cedar County reflecting cases from Monday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Jan. 3, is 12.9, and the number of reported cases in this time period is what places Cedar County in the critical risk level.
The Category 2 County Action Plan issued by Governor Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in November 2020 advises businesses to limit occupancy to reflect social distancing, limit social group size to 25 or less and masks are advised in all offices and businesses with 10 or more people where social distancing is not possible.
As of press time Tuesday, Jan. 12, Cedar County’s count of positive stands at _.
The CCHD referred to the State of Missouri’s Public Health warning, which said the country is currently experiencing an extreme outbreak of COVID-19.
As the state moves from fall into the winter months, respiratory illnesses spread more rapidly as people move indoors and environmental conditions change. COVID-19 is following that pattern, the warning said.
If the spread of the virus is not slowed, healthcare systems are at risk of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. This poses a significant risk not only to those suffering from COVID-19, first responders and those working in healthcare systems, but to anyone requiring healthcare support, including people requiring emergency services and intensive care unit access from car accidents to treatment of serious health conditions such as cancer, the warning said.
Due to extreme COVID-19 risks, the State of Missouri issued the following public health warning to set exceptions for all individuals living or working in Missouri and for local jurisdictions.
PERSONAL BEHAVIOR ADVISORY
•Wear a mask at all times in public and other settings outside your home where social distancing is not possible.
•Maintain social distance of at least six feet wherever possible and limit close contacts with other individuals to less than 15 minute.
•Stay home when sick or if you have symptoms. Self-isolate from other family members.
•As much as possible, limit your regular interactions to a small group of family members, friends and co-workers if living in a Category 1 or 2 community.
BUSINESS ADVISORY
In addition to the basic guidance for individuals, all businesses are advised to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices:
•Modify physical workspaces to maximize and maintain social distancing.
•Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
•Monitor workforce for interactive symptoms. Symptomatic people should not physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
•Develop, implement and communicate about workplace flexibilities and protections, including: encouraging telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations; working in phases and split shifts, if possible.
•Limiting access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact.
•Ensuring sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
TRAVEL ADVISORY
•Minimize travel outside of Missouri. If traveling outside the state, please follow all guidance and requirements for your destination. Upon return, take as many precautions as possible, wear a mask and monitor symptoms.
•If planning travel for gatherings during the holidays, especially those including individuals at high risk, encourage all people to self-isolate or isolate as family units as much as practicable in advance of any such gathering.
•Do not attend any gatherings, family or otherwise, if you have symptoms.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT ADVISORY
Missouri is a diverse state with diverse communities. A core principle of Missouri government is that we embrace local-level decision making tailored to each community’s unique needs. At the same time Missourians live and work together. Most importantly, our healthcare systems are interconnected. What happens in one county affects its neighbors.
Consequently, the State of Missouri government provides a baseline of public health standards and expectations. Local communities can establish higher, more stringent standards above the State’s public health advisory baseline.
In light of the COVID-19 challenge, the State of Missouri’s COVID-19 advisory provides expectations for communities based upon their localized public health data. This advisory acknowledges different jurisdictions will face different situations as the COVID-19 challenge evolves.
CATEGORY 2 COUNTY ACTION PLAN: CRITICAL RISK
The criteria for counties PCR 7-day positivity rate: 10-14 percent, using the Centers for Disease Control, and 7-day case rate per 100k: 100-349.
Business occupancy limits are reflective of social distancing. Social group sizes limited to 25 or less. Masks are advised in all offices and businesses with 10 or more people where social distancing is not possible.
