•Continued 14-day quarantine for household exposure of COVID-19
Currently, anyone who has a household exposure to COVID-19 must quarantine a minimum of 14 days from exposure. If the ill person cannot isolate away from other family members in the home, the family members must quarantine 10 days with the ill person. On the last day of isolation for the ill person, the other family members start their 14-day quarantine. This remains unchanged. This group of individuals would not be allowed to reduce quarantine time to 10 days or test out at day seven. This is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
•Options to reduce quarantine — 10-day quarantine
The Cedar County Health Department, following CDC guidelines for options to reduce quarantine, will reduce quarantine duration for those exposed to COVID-19 outside of the household to 10 days with daily self-monitoring. If the individual becomes symptomatic after day seven, he/she should seek testing. Quarantine can end after day 10 if no symptoms are noted during daily monitoring. The individual must wear a mask outside of the home and continue daily self-monitoring through day 14.
•Options to reduce quarantine — 7-day test-out option
The CCHD will follow the CDC guidelines for those quarantined individuals who seek to test out at day seven after exposure, provided those individuals test negative and exhibit no symptoms throughout those seven days. The individual may test as early as day five but must remain in quarantine and monitor symptoms through day seven. The individual must remain in quarantine through day seven and until they have received negative results in writing. They must present those test results to the CCHD before they will be allowed to leave quarantine. The CCHD will not be responsible for tracking down results — this will be the responsibility of the individual seeking early release from quarantine. The individual must wear a mask outside of the home and continue daily self-monitoring through day 14.
•Applying new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines to modified school quarantine policy and essential workers
10-day quarantine/7-day test options are for exposures occurring to those not living with the positive case. They must follow quarantine when not at school, except in cases where they are essential employees as in fast food, grocery stores, farm workers, etc., at the discretion of their employers. The individuals who are essential employees must wear a mask at all times when working and distance themselves from others during break/lunch time.
•Points of importance — modified school quarantine vs. standard quarantine
Modified quarantine for school exposures will remain unchanged per the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in conjunction with Missouri DESE guidelines. No extra-curricular participation or attendance of events will be allowed while under modified quarantine. Modified quarantine only pertains to exposures that occur at school during the normal school day. Any exposure outside of school will be a standard quarantine of a minimum 14 days if living in a household where there is a positive COVID-19 case.
For more information, please call the CCHD at (417) 876-5477.
