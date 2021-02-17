CCSO receives new, vital equipmen

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has a new look to the facility as of recently. On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Sheriff’s Office received a new Tek 84 - Intercept which is a contraband and thermal body scanner.
For background on the Tek 84 – Intercept, the body scanner ships fully assembled and rolls to the final site through standard doorways. Each subject enters the scanner and stands motionless for four seconds. Also, unlike airport body scanners, these scanners use a low-level of x-rays transmitted through the body. Intercept provides a high-resolution scan of the full body, including the abdomen, in a single image.
For those being booked, the process of the body scanner is done by first standing in front of the machine, where it takes a photograph, as well as the temperature. Those booked then step into the machine, where it scans the entire body for items such as weapons, drugs or paraphernalia.
Sheriff James “Jimbob” McCrary and the department first had the idea to acquire the body scanner after seeing many departments around the state with the machine.
“It’s pretty easy to miss something small,” said Sheriff McCrary. “This will help because it’s less physical contact . . . It’s going to stop the spread of the virus.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the Cedar County Jail has had eight cases of COVID-19, while the Sheriff’s Department staff has had several cases, including Sheriff McCrary himself.
Before receiving the Tek 84 – Intercept, officers were required to pat down those being booked into the jail. The machine will provide the lessening of cases within the Sheriff’s office and jail as physical contact is hardly needed for the body scanner.
Funding for the Tek 84 - Intercept came from CARES Act.
Not only did the Sheriff’s Department receive a new body scanner, on Saturday, Feb. 13, the department also obtained a new vehicle locating system.
The vehicle locating system will enable officers and dispatch to quickly map out the fastest route to calls for service. If an officer is needing assistance, a responding deputy will be able to quickly determine the fastest route to that location. The system also can track fuel mileage and send notifications for vehicle services.
“This is a big step forward in our continuing efforts to improve service to the people of Cedar County,” the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said on a statement posted via Facebook. “While also providing another layer of safety for our Deputies.”
