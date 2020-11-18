Do you have an engagement to announce? A wedding? An anniversary? Something important to you and your family? Submit announcements to the CCR at news@cedarrepublican.com, call at 417-276-4211 or online at cedarrepublican.com. The deadline for announcements is at noon on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.