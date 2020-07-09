As we grow as a community and make time, space and exposure available to area churches, businesses, events, groups, individuals, schools, teams, boards, elected officials and organizations in our publication, the Cedar County Republican is adjusting the way submitted material will be handled.
Remaining fair, balanced and giving every aforementioned entity an equal platform will always be of the utmost priority for this publication as our media reach expands.
It will forever remain our duty to convey local information – large and small alike – with a level, unbiased equilibrium as we continue to tell the story of our area with our readers' collective voice.
With this balanced effort, which began on Jan. 1, 2020, the Cedar County Republican will limit free publication of individually submitted pieces to 500 words or less – mirroring the longstanding letter-to-the-editor policy wherein additional words are welcome at a nominal fee of 10 cents apiece after said limit is met.
For additional information, feedback or further inquiry, all communications should be directed to Miles Brite in the CCR newsroom.
Brite can be reached by calling 276-4211, via email at milesb@cedarrepublican.com or you can drop by to visit with him in person 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at CCR’s office located at 26 Public Square, Stockton.
To guarantee placement or a specific amount of space, interested parties are encouraged to contact the CCR’s marketing consultant Melanie Chance at melaniec@cedarrepublican.com.
