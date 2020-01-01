With a new year comes the search once again for the first baby of 2020 in Cedar County. The Republican and several area sponsors will reward the lucky new child and his or her family with some nice gifts.
To be eligible to win, the baby’s parents must reside in Cedar County. The exact birth time must be verified by the attending physician and CCR must be notified of the birth by parents or a relative within 48 hours of delivery. The first to call 276-4211 to give us information will be declared the winner.
The prizes for this year’s first baby include a one-year subscription to the Cedar County Republican, an oil change from Allison’s Quick Lube, five bags of jerky from Cedar Creek Jerky, a $50 savings account from Simmons Bank, a $20 in-store gift card from Stockton Hardware, a meal for Mom and Dad from Squeeze Inn, a junior savings account from Mid-Missouri Bank of Stockton, the book “101 Quiet Moments with God for New Moms” and mom-and-baby balm from Hammons Emporium, dinner for two with pizza, breadsticks and cookie from Simple Simon’s Pizza, two combo meals from Sonic Drive-In, a mouse pad and 20 custom 4x8 birth announcements from Click Computers, a toothkeeper tooth bank from Housh Family Dentistry, new gloves for Dad from Stockton Farmers Exchange, a baby quilt from Calico Clippers Quilt Guild, a basket of baby goodies from Evans Drug of El Dorado Springs and a $15 gift certificate from Country Corner Café.
All prizes must be claimed by the winners from each sponsor’s location except for the quilt, which will be available at the Republican office.
