Focus on local business takes fresh steps in Stockton
The Cedar County Republican has recently partnered with the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce in an effort to bring additional value and affordable advertising to an already valuable chamber of commerce membership.
In additional already valuable features and services, SACC memberships now offer valuable advertising packages courtesy of the Cedar County Republican as a way to promote and
“This is about local connection. We’re combining resources and giving local businesses expanded opportunities,” Crabtree said. “You get twice the exposure and advertising ammunition with half the professional fight here.”
In speaking to the purpose of a media sponsorship and increased professional visibility, Crabtree was clear in the chamber’s reliance on the CCR’s longstanding community presence.
“Our newspaper here is vital,” Crabtree said. “People here rely on the written word and we’re excited this new partnership creates the opportunity to be a part of that when local people and businesses join the chamber.”
The effort is not solely an advertising effort either — in adding more support to chamber events, members and member businesses, the Cedar County Republican is now the official media sponsor of SACC.
In support of the joint venture, CCR’s publisher Jamey Honeycutt added his own endorsement to the newfound synergy.
“The Republican is thrilled to partner with the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce to help promote new and current member businesses through effective marketing campaigns," Honeycutt said. "The local newspaper and chamber share a common goal; to promote the community and help local business succeed and prosper."
For further information, membership details, upcoming events and additional chamber information can be obtained from SACC by visiting the chamber’s office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 3 Public Square, Stockton, by calling 276-5213, or online via www.stocktonmochamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
