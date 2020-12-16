Dear readers,
You may have noticed a delay in receiving your copy of the Wednesday, Dec. 9 issue of the Cedar County Republican newspaper last week. The reason for the delay is due to the United States Postal Service distribution center in Springfield experiencing staffing shortages, along with an increase of mail and packages for the holiday season.
This issue — along with major changes which have been made in how the USPS processes and delivers the mail to the smaller outlying post offices — has created delays. We have been working with the postal service on an ongoing basis to ensure your newspaper is delivered in a timely fashion.
Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate these issues with the postal service.
