Cedar County Republican readers, subscribers and members of the greater Cedar County community are invited to a come and go reception from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Cedar County Republican office located at 26 Public Square, Stockton, to wish outgoing editor Miles Brite well as he departs Phillips Media Group.
Brite will be on hand to socialize and engage with area residents as he readies to take on a new role within the Stockton business community.
For those planning to attend, social distancing will be observed when possible and the wearing of face masks during the reception is encouraged.
