Betty Kellihan, 100, Springfield, received a long-overdue from a couple special people in her life this past weekend.
CCR editor Miles Brite, along with his wife Sara, both of Stockton; his younger brother, Brady; and nephew Noah, paid a visit to a friend of their late-grandparents to catch up and enjoy a visit a few weeks after Kellihan crossed the century mark.
The younger Brite arranged the visit some weeks back and Keelihan was introduced to Miles’ wife for the first time.
The elder Brite and his wife brought Kellihan fresh vegetables, jams and produce from their local Stockton farm; the younger Brite brought his son, Noah, for an in-person visit with the decades-long family friend.
The pair spent the better part of an hour sharing childhood stories, talks of famous family meals and the comradery shared by the Kellihan’s and the Brite’s late-family members.
Commenting about local produce, Kellihan said she “hadn’t been able to find good tomato this year,” and Sara assured her the tomatoes delivered to Kellihan were second to none.
Kellihan talked about recent happenings, school systems getting back in session and talked with young Noah about his take on starting first grade the following week.
Brady received several long-forgotten family photos Kellihan located earlier in the month and the family friend gifted the heirlooms back to the Brite brothers for posterity.
And yes, in case anyone is wondering, Kellihan had an opinion on the novel coronavirus consuming airtime and print space across the world — it has even hit close to home for Kellihan, as she said one of her granddaughters had been diagnosed with a mild case of it earlier in the month.
“She’s doing fine and at home in quarantine,” Kellihan said. “I hope anyone who gets it only has a mild case of it and we get over this whole siatuation fast.”
Kellihan noted she has taken her own precautions, opting to stay home more and said she had “gotten to be better friends with the TV.”
Kellihan turned 100 on Monday, July 6, and said, though she “doesn’t know why she’s last this long,” she plans to continue cooking for herself, enjoying more time with her rescued lap dog and taking regular visits from her grandchildren and nearby family.
