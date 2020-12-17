Dear Editor,
I am fortunate in that a friend receives your publication and shares it with me, along with some other local papers.
I first started reading your paper as a break from other reading; however, now I look forward to seeing what’s new around Stockton.
You might say I did a 180 when it comes to small town America.
From your publication, I have a real scene of the nostalgia and the values that have been long past lost in our country today. I richly admire the honor towards God and the patriotism so prevalent through the articles and even the advertising that you print.
Family strength and love is very obvious, which is wonderful to experience — especially in the world’s efforts to destroy the family.
The importance of the community coming together at the holidays is so refreshing, along with so much emphasis on school activities and sports. The time taken to honor children and their parents seems an exercise in family unity.
I pray that the United States would be given one more chance, by the grace of God, to return to what once was … or just half of what your company propagates on a daily basis.
Thank you for providing some light in a dark place.
God bless you all and merry Christmas.
Gary D. Dickinson
Leavenworth, Kansas
