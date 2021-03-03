CCMH welcomes Ashli Garrett

Cedar County Memorial Hospital recently welcomed Ashli Garrett to the CCMH “family.” She is training under the watchful eye of Terri Heitz, CCMH’s Social Services Designee, and will soon fully assume this position upon Heitz’s retirement.
Garrett was raised in the Stockton area where she and her twin sister were known forces on the basketball court for the Tigers. She attended Pittsburg State University with plans to play basketball there, along with her sister, but was sidelined by an orthopedic foot issue (which both of them actually had) requiring surgery, thus ending her collegiate hoops career before it even started.
Garrett went on to receive her degree in Psychology graduating in 2016. She spent the last four years working with the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Division as an investigator. During this time, she married Jeremy Garrett, and they have two sons, Weston, who will soon be three, and Ryder, three months.
Garrett said she applied for this position without telling a soul, not even her husband, and this seems to have worked out well. Her primary responsibility at CCMH is Patient Discharge Planning for those hospitalized.
Once in the hospital, it is her job to facilitate the best possible plan once it is time for that person to be discharged. The best course of action may be to return home, transfer to swing-bed or a nursing home for further recovery or possibly live with another family member for a bit of time to regain strength and independence. Other questions must be addressed such as whether or not the home that they are returning to is safe and accessible for their return. Other considerations include things such as the need for oxygen, meals, walkers, hospital beds, or other durable medical equipment that may be needed.
The position is unique in the fact she not only spends time with the patients but also with family members to assure the best possible outcome for all involved. She said that she feels “up to the task, but have a lot to learn,” and credits Heitz for being so kind and willing to help her learn this new position.
