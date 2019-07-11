The regular meeting of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees was Monday, June 24, in the hospital classroom. Members in attendance: president Judy Renn, vice-president Carla Griffin, secretary/treasurer John Walker, Marvin Manring (via conference call) and Julia Phillips.
Finance director Carla Gilbert gave the May financial report. Total operating revenue was $2,001,464. Operating expenses were $1,094,721. After deductions from revenue, the net loss for May was $88,126. Following review, accounts payable was approved in the amount of $567,448.73.
Carla said we finally received a letter from the IRS in regard to the tax-exempt audit. The auditor made several recommendations, which we are currently working on. They will conduct another audit in three years.
New and revised policies and procedures were approved.
Chief nursing office Rob Simon mentioned staffing continues to be an issue. Two graduate nurses are in orientation, one who has passed her exams and the other preparing to take the exam. Simon shared information about the digital/analog mobile radio previously approved for purchase, allowing us to hear all EMS calls in Cedar County. This will replace the current system, but we will continue to maintain both. The new system is scheduled to be set up in the near future. Gilbert gave the CEO report in Jana Witt’s absence. She presented the "Trustee Matters" MHA June newsletter, "It All Adds Up to a Better Missouri" and a summary of the 2019 session of the Missouri General Assembly.
Witt participated in a conference call about free expert assistance to MO CAH Governing Boards offered by DHSS. Witt learned the assessment tool has been created, and the board has to select a start date between June 17-July 19. Following discussion, the board chose July 4-18. Griffin and Manring preferred to use the Internet; Renn, Phillips and Walker preferred the material be mailed directly to them.
Marketing director Jeanne Hoagland updated the board on the tax levy proposition. The Order for Ballot Question went to the county clerk May 23. Hoagland said it is important to point out the hospital tax is a line item and does not affect total tax dollars. Anyone not registered to vote has until July 10 to do so. Absentee voting starts June 25, at the Cedar County Courthouse, and absentee ballots can be mailed upon request.
Gilbert mentioned the board previously approved a data archiving system from Homeland. Demonstrations were presented by Homeland and Forward Advantage. Jake Norman and Lee Anne Craven of the IT department presented a proposal from Triyam, including healthcare data extraction, migration, retention and analysis. They feel it will meet the needs of CCMH at a lower cost than Homeland. Following review, the board voted to reverse the original decision to go with Homeland and voted to go with Proposal Option 2 with Triyam for the cloud-based data archiving system at a cost of $34,958, including project fee, licensing, hosting, support for three years and API support. This can be implemented in 8-10 weeks.
Board packets included May statistics for the county health department offices and the community services meeting minutes of May 29. We are having connection problems with PROD, especially in Stockton. Following discussion, it was felt staff needs to log out of the PROD system each evening.
Witt sent letters to the Cedar County Senior Tax Fund Board asking they review the request for additional funding for the In-home Service program. Witt spoke to a member who said no special meeting was planned. Presently, there are three clients still on service.
Gilbert reported the welcome ice cream and cake social for Dr. Wyant and his family June 14 was a big success. Gilbert said Mary Larsen has been hired as the new medical mall clinic director.
Gilbert said there were 80 participants in the Dam Run hosted by the CCMH Exercise Center June 1 at Stockton Lake. Net proceeds were $1,413, to be used to purchase a barbell set for group exercise classes. Thanks to Stephanie Gant and her staff for their efforts organizing this event, Hoagland for her assistance and all the participants.
Carol Mays retired May 31 and Lana Wegner retired June 21. Wegner will stay PRN.
CCMH will once again have a booth from 7-10 p.m. July 18-20, at the El Dorado Springs Picnic. In closed session, the board unanimously approved medical staff credentialing for Dr. Leslie Landau, associate in surgery; Dr. Tammy Battaglia, associate in pathology; Dr. Mohamad Hawari, consulting I radiology (V-Rad); Dr. Leeland Rachakonda, consulting in radiology (V-Rad). Dr. Coleman submitted his resignation from the medical staff (LifeStat).
