B8_CCMH_Celebrates_MB.jpg

Cedar County Memorial Hospital has been doing a little celebrating during the month of May. Over the past week, hospital staff recognized National Nurse’s Day, National Hospital Week and National Mental Health Awareness Month. Pictured here are doctors, nurses, medical staffers, caregivers and administrators sporting new hospital shirts as CCMH staff displays it support of nursing staff, hospitals and mental health efforts. 

 

