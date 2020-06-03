With less than a week before the upcoming election, Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, dodged transparent communication with the general public as it greatly improved its balance sheet courtesy of the federal government and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In avoiding adherence to years of established communication precedent — and repeated requests from Cedar County Republican staff — this information was not provided to CCR by our weekly press deadline for the Wednesday, May 27, issue.
The Cedar County Republican later learned — via a Freedom of Information Act request filed by local attorney Peter Lee, Stockton — the hospital received an initial payment of $307,000 in April, followed by a $3,300,000 payment for the month of May.
Additionally, CCMH is participating in the Payment Protection Program at a reported amount just shy of a million dollars.
Twenty minutes before CCR’s print deadline on the afternoon of Monday, June 1, administration at CCMH told the CCR via email the May meeting minutes were not sent to the CCR because it was “a board decision.”
When asked why the CCR did not receive minutes after they were requested multiple times, CCMH told the CCR staff “we should have contacted them (CCMH) on [Monday] May 25” and further told CCR staff they have no way of knowing if the minutes had or had not been sent.
No direct answer ever was received from CCMH regarding why this decision was made, nor has one been received before going to press Tuesday, June 2.
Editor’s note: An editorial piece conveying the complete set of circumstances can be found on page 8A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.