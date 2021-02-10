In a recent press release, Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s chief executive officer Jana Witt announced CCMH’s COVID-19 Vaccinator Enrollment application has been approved, which means CCMH can begin requesting the Moderna vaccine from Missouri.
“Does this guarantee we will get [the] vaccine?” Witt said in the release. “No — allocation is up to the state.”
CCMH is hoping to get doses in the next few weeks, Witt said in the release.
Given the approval, CCMH wants to maintain a list of those individuals that would like to be contacted for an appointment when or if CCMH receives the vaccines. For those who wish to be included in the list, call (417) 876-2511 and tell the operator about wanting to be placed on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, the release said.
The operator will transfer those wanting to be on the list to CCMH’s COVID-19 vaccine voicemail, where callers may leave their name and contact information. A member of CCMH’s staff will contact people within 24 hours — unless it is over the weekend — to obtain the necessary information to get callers on the list, according to the release.
“We ask for your patience, as, like other entities providing the COVID-19 vaccine, this is new to all of us and is a process that is constantly changing,” Witt said in the release. “Please be aware we must follow the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan as set forth by the state of Missouri, including the tier prioritization for those receiving the vaccine.”
If and when CCMH receives the vaccines, staff will contact citizens on CCMH’s list per the prioritization tier set forth by Missouri to schedule appointments for vaccination as it is available, Witt said.
ELSEWHERE IN CEDAR COUNTY
Currently, COVID-19 are being provided at the Citizen Memorial Hospital’s Stockton Family Medical Center. Patients can either join the waitlist or go on CMH’s patient portal and register.
CMH patients and community members interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can join the waitlist at http://bit.ly/CMHVAX2021 and be notified when the vaccine is available.
Current CMH patients will receive their vaccine at their CMH primary care clinic. Additional information about the vaccine is available at www.citizensmemorial.com/covid-19/index.html.
CMH is following the Missouri vaccination plan, which authorizes the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in phases. Missouri is currently vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 categories, which includes frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals.
For information about Missouri’s priority phases, go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.
Individuals who sign-up on the waitlist will be contacted by a CMH representative when a vaccine is available and appointments can be scheduled.
CMH is following Missouri’s vaccination plan and vaccinating those in priority Phase 1A and Phase 1B — Tier 1 and Tier 2.
Additionally, if a patient has received a monoclonal antibody (Bamlanivimab) or convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, they must wait 90 days before receiving their COVID vaccination.
EVANS DRUGS
Dr. Jake Gorell, Pharm-D, current pharmacist at the Stockton location of Evans Drugs, stated to the CCR that all four Evans Drugs locations in the region — El Dorado Springs, Lockwood, Osceola and Stockton — are either in the process of or already have obtained designations as both a refrigerated vaccine storage entity and physical administration site for COVID-19 vaccinations.
For those in the Stockton or El Dorado Springs areas seeking to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Gorell said both locations in Cedar County are taking requests and managing lists of potential vaccine recipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.