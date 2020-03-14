Dear Editor,
As you may know, the hospital tax levy will be back on the ballot April, 7. I will be voting yes for myself, my family and my community and would like to encourage others to do the same.
My great-grandparents, grandparents, mother, father, children, grandchildren and I have been patients and used the services of Cedar County Memorial Hospital for decades. It has served us well.
CCMH is a vital asset to our community. To date, I have not heard one good argument as to how not having the hospital could possibly benefit our community.
Healthcare access is the number one reason I am passionate about our local Hospital. We have an aging community. Healthcare is a priority — the fact it is available without travel for our aging adults is vital. I myself have reaped the benefits of the Hospital’s services many times with my own aging parents. My mom was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2002; at the end of her life my dad became very ill, experiencing multiple heart attacks and strokes and being diagnosed with a blood disorder. I made multiple outpatient visits to CCMH, often weekly, while my mom was receiving antibiotic infusions and while my dad was receiving blood transfusions. I was so grateful we could drive just a few miles to receive these services. Both of my parents utilized the inpatient services at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. After my Mom’s death, my Dad entered Senior Life Solutions (an outpatient program dedicated to addressing the emotional and behavioral health needs of older adults) at the hospital. This program was such a blessing and greatly improved his quality of life. As time went on and his health declined, my Dad was able to use the hospital’s swing bed program, where he was able to be cared for locally following his strokes and receive rehabilitation services. My parents always received excellent care.
I have accessed the hospital many times personally and with family members. I have peace of mind knowing if I or a family member experience a medical emergency, we have a local hospital. The real “fear factor” for me is not having a local hospital readily available in time of need. In many emergency situations, time is of the essence and stabilizing care is needed.
Community and economic growth are another concern. CCMH provides approximately 130 jobs. A large majority of these employees pay taxes locally and spend their wages locally. I hear people all the time asking the question, “How do we clean up our town and make it better?” I feel positive losing the hospital would be a step in the wrong direction.
I value my community. Whether you have lived here your whole life or are fairly new to the community, please join me in voting yes on April, 7. Please do not assume other people will show up and vote; your yes vote is needed.
Terry Stutesman Austin
Cedar County
