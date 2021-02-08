Cedar County Memorial Hospital recently received word from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care of once again having demonstrated a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers through compliance with ACHC’s nationally recognized standards for accreditation.
The hospital is therefore once again granted accreditation for the Sleep Lab Center Services within our facility. The hospital has continued to be accredited for a number of years and this certification continues through July 19, 2023.
Sleep disorders of many kinds plague a large number of the population ranging from mild bouts of sleepless nights and snoring to severe obstructive or central sleep apnea to name just a few.
If you or a loved one suffers from interrupted sleep patterns, your doctor may recommend a sleep study or polysomnography to determine the root of the problem and plan of treatment.
To learn more please feel free to call our Respiratory Therapy Department at (417) 876-3573. Here are a few examples of what the testing study may reveal:
•Sleep apnea or another sleep related breathing disorder; In this condition, breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.
•Periodic limb movement disorder; in this sleep disorder, there can be involuntary flex and extension of the legs while sleeping. This condition is sometimes associated with restless legs syndrome.
•Narcolepsy; one can experience overwhelming daytime drowsiness and sudden attacks of sleep in this sleep disorder.
•Unusual behaviors during sleep; one may require a sleep study when experiencing unusual activities such as “sleep” walking, excessive night time movement or rhythmic movement while sleeping.
•Unexplained chronic insomnia; if one consistently has trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, this may also require a sleep study to help alleviate the problem or lessen the severity.
Sleep study testing is primarily done with a night time appointment at our hospital sleep lab within our respiratory therapy department.
Non-invasive electrodes are attached to the scalp to monitor brain activity during the sleep cycle. The testing cycle normally takes place over a 6-8 hour time frame. Sleep studies may be adjusted to a daytime schedule to accommodate those working regular night shift hours. The studies do require a physician referral and are covered by most insurance companies.
