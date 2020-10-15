Dear Editor,
Why is the hospital really closing the county’s health department facility in Stockton and not the office in El Dorado Springs? Why did we ever even have two offices when nearly every other county only has one and some counties even share?
We need to look at the whole story and at how nearly every other county in the country runs their health departments and where their departments are located. People at the Missouri Department of Health are appalled at how it is run. Many think the county should cancel their contract. We're one of only two counties in Missouri allowing a hospital to manage its health department. The county commissioners were very naive to allow the hospital to persuade them into signing a management contract in 1995. The health department receives a considerable amount of funding from the government and more money through grants — I've seen the financials and the health department isn't losing money, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital is.
They've been running the Stockton office into the ground by cutting the services and hours and now use the excuse it's underutilized to justify the closure. The Stockton office is centrally located and would better serve all of Cedar County but selling the complex would fill their coffers. It looks to many like this might have been the plan all along. Please contact our county commissioners and hospital board to let them know this is not acceptable and they will be held accountable.
Our health department is a laughingstock at the state level. Jenean Elhers, the department head, also was caught lying during the election which prompted the paper to do a story on her. The hospital was called out for hiding information and lying in another recent exposé. Plus, their public relations person's husband is being prosecuted for making threats to the editor of the Cedar County Republican. Many of their people in upper management have been caught in numerous lies. This seems to be yet another instance of their disreputable behavior.
The state needs to do an audit and I'm asking everyone to please call your representatives and request one. Also, please contact the sheriff and prosecutor to ask why they haven't pressed charges for the election fraud. The newspaper and a group —https://www.facebook.com/groups/196050154876700 — caught them red handed. Why isn't something being done about it?
The hospital and health department aren't their own personal piggy bank. Like the $35,000 raise Jana Witt, the hospital’s chief executive officer, received right before begging the taxpayers for a 300% tax levy increase, or the farmer's market fiasco.
Not to mention, why are they constantly catering to the residents of one town instead of looking out for the entire county? The hospital is owned and supported by all of Cedar County. Do they really think it's okay to close the health department location, which is in the most central location, and potentially sell the building FEMA and insurance money built to replace the one lost in the 2003 tornado?
I implore you to make some calls.
Thank you.
Lee Aspan
Stockton
