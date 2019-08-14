The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at in the hospital board room. Attending were president Judy Renn, vice-president Carla Griffin, and board members Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring (via phone call).
CEO Jana Witt informed the board Renn received a written resignation Thursday, July 18, from John Walker, secretary/treasurer, CCMH Board of Trustees, due to health issues. The letter was sent to Cedar County clerk Heather York and then presented to the Cedar County commissioners. Brent Bland's name was submitted to the commission to fulfill Walker's term. Witt received an e-mail Monday, July 29, from York stating it would not be official until minutes were approved at the next county commissioners’ meeting; however, the commissioners had approved Bland to fill the open board position effective until the April 2020 election. Witt said Bland will be given the board orientation packet and be sworn in at the next regular board meeting Monday, Aug. 19. Per Maintenance, the HVAC unit above the hospital classroom is not repairable. This was put out for bid on Monday, July 22, and two bids were received. Following review of the bids from Harris and Qummie Mechanical and Stutesman Heating and Air for a four-ton HVAC unit, the board voted to go with the lower bid of $9,250 from Stutesman's. Witt mentioned this special meeting was held at the request of the board members to discuss the results of the tax levy vote, held Tuesday, Aug. 6. The tax levy failed to pass by 37 votes. The Board had for review the unofficial results by precinct. The final count was 1,225 in favor and 1,262 opposed. Discussion followed, with Phillips suggesting we put the levy initiative on the ballot again. This is the only taxing option. The board plans to explore other options as well. In the CEO report, Witt mentioned a back-to-school shot clinic will be held at the Stockton County Health Department office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and Monday, Aug. 12. Anyone interested needs to schedule an appointment. To date, they have 21 appointments scheduled on the 8th and four on the 12th. Jeanne Hoagland, marketing director, and Jenean Ehlers, community services manager, are working with the Stockton school to coordinate this service. Witt mentioned she received the Notice of 2019 Aggregate Assessed Valuations from York. No action could be taken on this until after yesterday's vote. Finance director Carla Gilbert will complete the required tax rate computational forms. Gilbert and Jake Norman, IT Department, will be attending a Meditech report writing meeting Monday-Friday, Oct. 21-25. The board discussed changing the October board meeting to a different day since it falls on the 21st, but after discussion they decided to keep the meeting then. Manring left the meeting at that time. Witt mentioned GovernWell, who provided the free Board self-assessments, will have a conference call Thursday, Aug. 8, with she and Renn on the next step of the self-assessment process. The board voted to go into closed session to discuss contracts. Griffin, Phillips and Renn all voted yes. Upon returning from closed session, there was nothing to report and the meeting was adjourned.
