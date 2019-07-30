The regular monthly meeting of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees was held Monday, July 15, in the hospital classroom. In attendance: Judy Renn, president; Carla Griffin, vice-president; Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring, board members. John Walker, secretary/treasurer, was absent.
June financial report: Total operating revenue was $1,992,957. Operating expenses were $1,076,816. After deductions from revenue, the net loss for June was $109,904. The audit was finalized with an adjustment of $74,192 to increase the amount of deductions from Medicare. We will receive a $473,000 settlement on the Medicare cost report. The board approved the audit adjustment as presented. We received a credit in the amount of $39,524 from the Universal Service Fund for Air Spring internet services. We in turn will owe 25% of this credit or $9,881.09 to The USF Group for submission of the USF application on our behalf. The board approved the purchase of three med/surg beds/mattresses at approximately $5,768 each. Griffin and Manring expressed concern about the cold temperatures at the Stockton Health Complex building. Maintenance supervisor Tracy Fletcher explained there was a problem with the main system control board so he had Springfield Mechanical come to work on the system last week. The thermostats are now not working so Fletcher called Springfield Mechanical to come back. Nursing staffing issues continue. We need LPNs, and we have a CNA training as a phlebotomist. The CNA will split her time between the med/surg floor and the laboratory. A respiratory therapist resigned and is leaving the area. We currently have full-time positions available in respiratory therapy and laboratory. A full-time position for maintenance supervisor is also open.
The board approved a six-month contract extension with Engage, the consulting company used to help set up Meditech. Engage initially wanted a year but agreed to six months for $1,200, with eight hours of infrastructure support per month. The hospital’s only sleep tech resigned, so we need to change to the Rural Sleep Agreement, a new program through the same company we have been working with for several years. They provide the sleep tech based on our needs. CEO Jana Witt explained the new contract, which hospital attorney Bryan Breckenridge also reviewed. A question has been raised about the purpose of the hospital levy referendum as stated on the Tuesday, Aug. 6, ballot. The board clarified the purposes listed on the ballot are all possible — as opposed to definite — legal uses of the tax money. For example, the board has no current plans to use levy funds for constructing any additions but will need to use levy funds for maintenance of existing facilities. Witt was notified by GovernWell, who provided free board self-assessments, they have received assessments from Griffin, Phillips and Walker. Renn and Manring plan to have their responses completed by the Wednesday, July 17, deadline. Board packets included the Community Services meeting minutes of Saturday, June 29, and June statistics from the County Health Department offices in Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
We are now offering fingerprinting and passport photos at the El Dorado Springs office. Passport applications are available at the post office and courthouse. Due to illness of a family member of our Stockton RN, the Stockton office was closed last week and this week. We have an application with the state to get multi-location PROD access for another County Health employee so she can staff the Stockton office if needed in the future and be able to print birth and death certificates from there.
417 Magazine Top Doctors, vol. 22, issue 7, included CCMH staff doctors Jose C. DeHoyos, M.D., cardiovascular disease; David Smith, D.O., emergency medicine runner-up; and Chetan Soni, M.D., ophthalmology. We are very fortunate to have these physicians on our staff.
The board reviewed the HCAHPS scores for Quarter 1 of 2019. CCMH scored 4.00 on 13 responses. A cheesecake celebration was held to acknowledge staff efforts.
A retirement party in honor of Linda Leonard will be held at 2:30 p.m. today in the hospital classroom. Leonard retired from the Medical Mall Clinic after 24 years of service. Mary Larson is the new Medical Mall Clinic Director and is doing very well. The hospital will have a booth at the El Dorado Springs Picnic from 7-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 17-19. We will start to work on the Community Needs Assessment soon. Witt explained how the process works to gather the information for the assessment, and community leaders involved in CHART are also engaged in the process. Witt is polling other hospitals to see if they do their own assessment or if they get consulting groups to do it. The Community Needs Assessment has to be completed by the end of the year. These assessments are required for the maintenance of 501(c)3 status and are reviewed by the IRS.
The walk-in clinic at the Medical Mall Clinic is now open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. There is a full-time LPN opening at the Medical Mall Clinic.
