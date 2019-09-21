The regular monthly meeting of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees was held Monday, Aug. 19, in the hospital classroom. In attendance: Judy Renn, president; Carla Griffin, vice-president; Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring, board members; and Brent Bland, newly appointed to the board by the Cedar County Commission. Diana Pyle, notary public, administered the oath of office to Brent Bland. CEO Jana Witt mentioned there was a vacancy for the secretary/treasurer position. Following discussion, the board voted to elect Bland to the position. New business
A public hearing was held on the proposed tax rate. The county's total assessed valuation for tax year 2019 is $182,400,023, and the amount of property tax revenue budgeted for 2019 is $278,707, an increase of $6,872 over last year. Following discussion, the board approved the tax rate of $0.1528 per $100 valuation, same as last year. No further decisions on the levy have been made. July financials showed a total operating revenue of $1,993,219. Operating expenses were $1,097,980. After deductions from revenue, net loss for July was $113,125. The board approved payrolls for Tuesday, Aug. 20, and Tuesday, Sept. 3; and approved accounts payable in the amount of $602,102.49. Gilbert said there were $36,000 in traveler agency expenses. Board packets included the Financial Indicators Analysis from HIDI, providing comparative financial metrics for individual hospitals compared to state and national benchmarks. Financial indicators are separated into three categories: profitability indicators, liquidity indicators and capital structure indicators.
The board approved new and revised policies. Chief nursing officer Rob Simon mentioned Taylor Austin passed her RN clinical exams and will continue with RN orientation. Staffing still is an issue for the nursing and laboratory departments. On Friday, Aug. 16, the CT machine was struck by lightning with an estimated repair cost of between $30,000-$40,000. The cause of the damage was documented by the repair technician and will be turned into insurance. Soon afterward the X-ray machine went down. It was back up as of Sunday, Aug. 18, but patients had to be diverted during both incidents. Lightning also is suspected with the X-ray machine and technicians will look into it. A decision was made to go with Brown Medical Imaging for the digital radiology room service agreement. The agreement with Brown's was $4,000 less and offered better coverage. Witt thanked the board for their condolences and for flowers sent to her mother's funeral this past week. Board packets included findings from the GovernWell Board Self-Assessment, which gave the board the opportunity to identify areas where they have the greatest improvement potential. Witt and Renn had a conference call with Barb Lorsbach, Governwell president, to review findings. Lorsbach stated the board should be pleased, as scores were very good. The board scored highest in “Relationship with CEO” and “Board Roles, Responsibilities and Knowledge” and lowest in “Mission, Values and Vision” and “Strategic Leadership.” Lorsbach shared ideas on how to help with the challenge areas. Board packets included July statistics for the county Health Department offices in Stockton and El Dorado Springs; and a July daily report log for environmental services. No community services meeting was held in July. A Back to School shot clinic was held Thursday, Aug. 8 and Monday, Aug. 12, in Stockton with 21 shots given the first day. Gilbert reported on the Medical Mall Clinic Annual Review, held every August. Mary Larsen, clinic director, prepared a Power Point. Gilbert said Larsen wants to move the review to the first quarter of the fiscal year. Lee Anne Craven was promoted to IT manager Thursday, July 25.
Griffin and Susan Hall attended the Cedar County Senior Services Fund meeting Monday, July 22, to request additional funding for in-home services. CCMH was granted $15,000 for the remainder of 2019, to provide services for individuals above age 60 who need the service but do not have means to pay. Witt read a letter expressing appreciation received from an in-home service client. CCMH received notice of an upcoming Stroke Level III Certification review, set for Wednesday, Nov. 13. A HIPAA Security Risk Assessment is required for covered entities. Our HIPAA committee completed a full SRA last month, identifying areas of risk we will work to address. The CCMH annual fundraiser is 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26-19, on the hospital grounds. There will be entertainment, a meal including Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and a silent auction. Funds raised will be used to purchase a new bone density machine. Larry Chadd has been hired as the new maintenance department manager, and begins employment Tuesday, Sept. 3. Witt asked for follow-up discussion regarding the tax levy. Bland mentioned misinformation was a problem as some voters incorrectly thought their total tax bill was to go up by 300%. This was a line-item tax increase only. Asking for such a large increase also was a possible deterrent for some voters. It was done because CCMH had not asked for a tax levy increase since the hospital was built in 1960, and since then the hospital did not need additional funding. The hospital needs additional funding now due to reimbursement changes. Griffin mentioned there also seems to be misinformation about how the county Health Department operates. State statutes dictate the type of tax we can request, and a sales tax is not allowed for our county-owned hospital. County resident Dixie Dodson asked to address the board. She relayed concerns about the requested levy increase, which were addressed by the board and administrative staff. Discussion followed on the importance of getting correct information to voters. Prior to the April tax levy vote, public forums were held in El Dorado Springs and Stockton in an effort to inform the public, address concerns and answer questions; but no one attended the forum in Stockton. Manring mentioned part of the reason the board put this to a vote again in August was because we had worked hard to get information out about the need for the tax levy and felt it was vital to hold another vote while the information was still fresh in voters’ minds. The board then voted to go out of open session and into closed session. Upon returning, the board announced they approved closed session minutes of the Monday, July 15, regular meeting and the Wednesday, Aug. 7 special meeting. Griffin, Phillips, Renn and Manring all voted Yea. The board approved an internal audit by CliftonLarsonAllen on the 340B program. Phillips, Griffin, Renn and Manring all voted Yea. The board approved medical staff credentialing: Consulting Radiology: Farhad Keliddari, M.D.; Benjamin Park, D.O.; Miriam Hulkower, M.D.; Kimberly Taylor, D.O.; Frank Snyder, M.D. Senior Life Solutions (allied): Linda Vandivert, LCSW; Brooke Malensek, LCSW (reappointment). A letter of resignation was received Tuesday, July 16, from Dr. Grooms (Life Stat). Griffin, Manring, Renn and Phillips all voted Yea.
