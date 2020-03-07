Dear Editor,
As a provider ride driver, I drove a senior to get to their eye surgery appointment. While at the hospital in El Dorado Springs, I was totally impressed with the medical faculty there. While talking to a staff member, she told me of the many lives they save. Sometime ago, somebody took their son who had trouble breathing to the hospital in El Dorado Springs at a late time in the evening, where they did miracles. He was OK. As a Stockton resident of 10 years, I hear lots of negative comments about “my taxes going for that hospital in El Dorado Springs.”
I need the services for my family and I have drove/handled seniors to receive medical help. I wonder if some of the resentment is because it’s in El Dorado Springs and we/me/they live in Stockton. I don’t think the vote against or for the tax levy is like a sporting event in high school. The hospital could and should be a lifesaver if needed. I would urge one to think and weigh the facts about the hospital in El Dorado. I would never tell one how to vote on any issue. How one votes is their American right.
I think to lose or close down such a medical entity needs careful thought, thinking and voting. I am totally in the dark as to the taxes and tax monies for Cedar County Memorial Hospital as I see it, it is here when needed. To close or lose CCMH is a serious matter. I would hope when voting, lots of thoughts and common sense will help guide one with their decision on voting for the tax levy.
I hope only for the best for Cedar County.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
