Due to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control for the COVID-19 virus, the Cedar County Historical Society Museum at 106 West Davis Street in Stockton will be closed until further notice.
If people need to purchase publications or have further business, please contact the society by e-mail at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, call 276-1142 or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, Missouri, 65785.
