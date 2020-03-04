The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The January minutes were approved. Anna Hopkins gave the final January treasurer's report, and Judy Nichols gave the Museum Maintenance report. Both were approved.
Bob Phillips gave a book review of “The Border Between Them” by Jeremy Neely. The book addresses the many conflicts before, during and after the Civil War along the Kansas/Missouri border. The book also discusses Order #11.
The Society's copier situation had become critical. Ellis Benham spent a lot of time researching machines and in the end donated a copier. We are much indebted to him. Still checking on liability insurance for the museum. So far the only companies willing to provide insurance have quoted rates beyond our budget.
The (Terquasquicentennial) 175th Anniversary Book project has begun. Anna Hopkins, Joe Phillips, Chris Barber, Connie Maupin, Heather York and Judy Nichols are on the publication committee. They will meet again Thursday, Feb. 27, and each Thursday following until the project is complete. The Society has received new revised copies of the Cedar County Road Map from the Missouri Department of Transportation. One has been framed and placed next to the 1897 Cedar County Plat map on the south museum wall for reference purposes. Also,
two new display cases have been added to the museum and many items brought out of storage for display. Come check it out. Best Choice labels can now be found on the brand “Clearly Organic” in addition to their regular brands. Labels from milk and eggs are no longer acceptable. Tom Hobbs, Dade County Genealogy Society President, wants folks know
they have a genealogist available Tuesdays from 8:30 to 3:00, at the Dade County Library in Greenfield. Members present, President Judy Nichols, Vice-President Judith Cain, Secretary Connie Maupin, Assistant Treasurer Anna Hopkins, Luella Phipps, Sharyl Henry, Ellis Benham, Chris Barber and Bob Phillips. Donations needed for the garage sale. Shoes and clothing will only be accepted if in original packages or have tags. Contact Judy Nichols at 276-1142 for information.
Donations this month: Judy Lichterman donated a copy of a deed from the Atkason-Bovell home. Claud Hoffman donated historical information for museum research use. Wilma Wallen Branstetter donated an original abstract for 80 acres on Highway H originally owned by Willis Hartley.
The next monthly meeting will be Monday, March 30, at 1 p.m. in the
Museum. The museum is open during these meetings from 1 to 4 p.m. and will resume tri-monthly open hours beginning Sunday, April 4. Admission to the museum is free, however the Historical Society and museum are not tax-funded and operate on donations from the public. Meetings are open to the public and free coffee is provided. The museum is wheel chair accessible. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, call 276-1142. Contact the Society by email at cedarcomohistoc@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O.Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
