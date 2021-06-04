The monthly meeting of the Cedar County Historical Society was held in the Stockton museum on Monday, May 24. The meeting was called to order and members recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The April minutes, Treasurer's report and Museum Maintenance Report were all approved.
Bob Phillips gave quite an informative talk from his wealth of information on Cedar County History. Before 1875, the office of Sheriff and County Collector were both held by one man. One gentlemen, Dennis Connaway, held both the office of County Clerk and Circuit Clerk. Bob also stated that before the Civil War the Democrats and the rebels were in charge of the county and after the war the Republicans were in charge. Stockton was at one time called, “Old Rebel Hole.”
President Judy Nichols lead the Stockton third grade classes on a tour of the museum on May 12, and has received notes from the children expressing their appreciation. These will be placed in a notebook commemorating their visit and it will be placed in the museum research library.
Member Claud Hoffman’s brother, Ronald L. Hoffman of Arizona, has passed away. The Society extends their deepest sympathy to Claud and his family for their loss.
The museum now has a little niche for garage sale items. A sale will also be held during the Black Walnut Festival in September. The Society is still collecting Best Choice labels and they can be mailed to the address listed below.
There is a problem with people pulling up next to the museum building on the north side, bumping the wall and also blocking the museum door. Concrete parking bumpers are needed, but the cost is prohibitive.
The new president of the Dade County Genealogical Society, Brenda Isenbletter, visited the museum and donated a 1966 souvenir program, “The 125th Anniversary of Dade County.”
Their society will no longer be mailing newsletters, but will be sending them via e-mail.
The Society will no longer be able to fulfill requests for genealogy research for patrons due to the lack of available staff. The museum research library is still open for those wishing to complete their own research. They can also suggest other resources, libraries and internet sights. The Society’s publications, that contain a multitude of information, are always available for purchase.
Claud Hoffman has donated more books to the museum that he has written and Beverly Floyd donated some copies of the Cedar County Republican from 1890-91.
The next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, in the museum at 106 W. Davis St. in Stockton. The museum will be open on Saturday, June 5, and Saturday, June 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Monday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, call 276-1142, email at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, on Facebook at Cedar County Mo Historical Society or by mail at P.O. 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
