The Cedar County Health Department, a service of Cedar County Memorial Hospital, will be offering drive-thru flu vaccinations to the community.
The first date for drive-thru flu vaccine will be from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Medical Mall Clinic parking area in El Dorado Springs, 1317 South Mo. 32.
The next date for drive -thru flu vaccine will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in Stockton at the Stockton Health Complex parking area, 807 Owen Mill Road.
Further details will be released as we approach these dates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine each year by the end of October.
However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue throughout the flu season, even in January or later. Exemptions may apply to certain individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.