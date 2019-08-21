Board still seeking 5-year operational contract bids
Cedar County Ambulance District swore in its newest board member, Keith Kasco, as the group conducted its August board meeting on the evening of Monday, Aug. 19.
After swearing in Kasco, CCAD Accountant Kalena Bruce delivered the board’s annual audit performed by Springfield-based accounting firm Kirkpatrick, Phillips and Miller.
Bruce also commented on the thorough and complete nature of work performed by KPM and credited them with an accurate and easily-understood independent audit of CCAD’s solid financial standing.
“This is a great audit, especially in a building year,” Bruce said in reference to the annual audit showing positive cashflow after having recently built and opened the new CCAD facility.
Bruce also presented the monthly financials to board members, which were unanimously approved without objection or any irregular expenditures.
The review of the audit was motioned and unanimously approved by all in attendance.
Bruce said she would forward the approved audit to the state level for further review and confirmation.
CCAD Chairman thanked Bruce for her presentations and confirmed the group’s appreciation for a positive and well-received conveyance of its current financial status.
Following Bruce’s audit and financial presentations, Emergency Medical Services operations manager Tom Ryan provided the manager’s report to all members in attendance.
Ryan said all vehicles with the exception of unit 714 were operational.
Unit 714 was involved in a collision with a deer on US-54 near El Dorado and is currently being repaired. Ryan said he expects the work to be complete next week and the vehicle will return to service.
Given the multiple deer collisions the emergency vehicles have experienced over the last year, Ryan and Citizens Memorial Hospital EMS director Neal Taylor recommended beginning consideration for cattle guards which could potentially be fitted to ambulances as a preventative measure.
CCAD Chairman Norval said the board may consider the additions in the near future.
Ryan said transports down by 10 ambulance calls this past month and credited this to high lake levels and reduced holiday traffic in the area, citing previous years which saw an increase during the same time frame.
CCAD also has tentative plans to conduct a first-responder training course in El Dorado Springs this fall and will announce set dates when the course has enough commitments to confirm a class date.
The board is still currently seeking operational bids for the 2020-24 calendar years.
Completed bids from interested parties interested in operating the CCAD need to be received by noon Monday, Sep 9.
Bids can be mailed or delivered to the CCAD facility and additional information can be obtained by calling 276-2000.
With no objections, the meeting adjourned and no closed session was conducted.
Press in attendance provided homemade peach pie for all who attended the monthly meeting.
The board will next meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sep. 16, at the Cedar County Ambulance District facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
The meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
