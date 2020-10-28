With a busy agenda and two months of financial reviews to complete, the Cedar County Ambulance district board met the evening of Monday, Oct. 12, to discuss several pending acquisitions and general business.
FINANCIALS
At the meeting’s onset, area accountant Kalena Bruce was present and covered all the recent financial activities for the district’s operations for the previous two months.
Noting there were no unexpected or emergency acquisitions over the last two months, Bruce said CCAD was not only in good standing, but in a secure financial state which supported several upcoming budgeted purchases.
“This is all good news,” Bruce said. “When overall income increases from the previous year and you get an unmodified opinion back from an audit, there’s no better standing you can have than that, especially when you are looking to make planned purchases.”
Board chairman Rusty Norval thanked Bruce for her continued financial service to the operation and the assembled members all shared their appreciation for the beneficial reports.
After thorough review and a unanimous vote, the board's current financials were approved.
MANAGER’S REPORT
During the manager's report, CCAD operations manager Tom Ryan said all four of the district’s ambulance are serviced and in operation, noting substantial mileage is being directed toward unit 714, as this is the ambulance the district plans to phase out and replace with a new model in the near future.
Preventative maintenance at both the El Dorado Springs and Stockton facilities in the district also were up to date.
Regarding recent equipment acquired by the district, Ryan affirmed reimbursement requests and supporting documentation for COVID-19-related purchases were submitted to Cedar County officials for review.
Norval said he was “hopeful and optimistic” when discussing the likelihood of seeing partial or complete reimbursement for the ventilators, sterilizing ultraviolet light units, masks, thermometers and electronics purchased by the district in response to the restrictive COVID-19 healthcare mandates and guidelines ambulance crews currently have to abide by.
“I let the [county] commissioners know why we bought these things,” Norvall said of the personal protective equipment and sterilization apparatuses. “They're necessary, they keep our crews and passengers safe. I'm hopeful we see a lot of this money come back, because that's what the COVID-19 [relief] grant money is for.”
Ryan also said all mileage information, run totals, fuel receipts and report logs had be given to CCAD administrative assistant Tami Ringler.
The board accepted Ryan's report and thanked Ryan for his informational presentation.
PLANNED ACQUISITIONS
Looking ahead to upcoming purchases for the district, emergency medical systems director Neal Taylor presented bids on Stryker LIFEPAK biological monitoring and defibrillation units. Bids with and without long-term extended warranties from the equipment provider were reviewed by all board members before price vs. benefit questions arose surrounding the cost of five- and seven-year warranties on the units.
In questioning the warranty specifics of the units, Norval asked if Citizens Memorial Hospital would be able to accommodate potential repairs for the portable units in the years ahead. Taylor replied in the affirmative, noting CMH employs a biomedical equipment specialist who completes all necessary repair work for portable medical equipment of considerable variety.
“We actually don't buy warranties for these units ourselves,” Taylor said. “We have a bio-med who performs repairs on these, as well as a number of other things. It's more financially beneficial for us and we find, most all of the time, the downtime on any machine is considerably less than shipping a unit off, waiting on parts and repair work, then shipping it back.”
After brief discussion, the board unanimously approved the budgeted purchase of four of the units at a total cost of $78,470 – replacing the aging units currently in use by crews within the district.
Taylor said he would make sure the Stryker units were ordered immediately and provide Norval with a potential delivery date upon placing the purchase order.
Budgeted for in last year's projected purchases for the 2020 calendar year, the district opted to purchase the units without an extended warranty – realizing $40,000 dollars in up-front savings. Noteworthy of mention is the new units all come with a one-year manufacturers warranty and any potential future repairs on the units will be performed locally by CMH staff.
Looking ahead to the year's largest acquisition, Taylor addressed the coming purchase contract for the district's replacement of a custom-ordered ambulance from American Response Vehicles.
After brief discussion about final options, availability, production and projected delivery timelines, the board collectively said the decision likely will be finalized next month.
“We do know we're buying one, but I think having complete specs and hard numbers in front of us is what we need,” CCAD board member Keith Kasco said. “We know it's in the budget and is being purchased, but line-by-line, I think we'd all like to see the details on paper before we vote and commit to the actual vehicle itself.”
The board collectively agreed with Kasco's take on the matter, and Taylor confirmed he will have a tentative purchase order ready for review and potential purchase order for contractual-signing at the board's November meeting. Committing to the vehicle purchase prior to the end of the year also solidifies a price which cannot be increased by the manufacturer in 2021.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned with no closed session necessary or taking place.
The board regularly meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of every month, at the CCAD facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
Meetings for the CCAD are open to the public and interested community members remain encouraged to attend.
